Death in Paradise star Ben Miller finally reveals how DI Richard Poole will return to show

Death in Paradise fans were devastated when DI Richard Poole was killed off at the beginning of season three - so now that he will be returning to the show, the big question is: how?!

Ben Miller, who plays the detective, opened up about how his character would be making a comeback to the drama while on Steph's Packed Lunch earlier this week.

WATCH: Death in Paradise confirm Ben Miller will make cameo in season ten

Joking, he said: "It’s really simple, I’m coming back as a zombie. And the ice pick that killed me is still going to be embedded in my heart, just to remind everyone of how I died!"

The actor continued: "In all seriousness, I loved the script they wrote, I think it’s a really clever way of bringing my character Richard Poole back. I can’t give away exactly how they do it but you won’t be disappointed, it’s very sensitively cleverly done and it is me!"

Richard was killed off in season three

He also chatted about online theories, saying: "Some people say I’m going to come back as my own twin, which I quite like. But I’m not! I’m not coming back as my own twin, I’m not coming back as a zombie and I am playing the character that I played in the show, Richard Poole."

Season ten will be welcoming back plenty of old faces, as Josephine Jobert and Sara Martin will be returning to the show.

Chatting to The Mirror about her return back in November, Sara said: "There are some characters that never leave you and I’m still Camille, wherever I go.

Are you looking forward to Richard's return?

"After many years, people still reference and send their love to me as Camille, so it was obvious that I had to go back and the tenth anniversary is the perfect opportunity! I want to celebrate the longevity of Death in Paradise."

