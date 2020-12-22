Bill Bailey has broken his social media silence following his win on Strictly Come Dancing. The comedian paid a touching tribute to his pro dance partner, Oti Mabuse, as he reflected on his incredible journey on the show.

He wrote: "A massive thank you to everyone who supported us for #Strictly2020 and to all those of you who voted. This win means a huge amount to me and my amazing teacher @OtiMabuse. I am thrilled for her. She is one of the most inspiring people I have ever met. All power to you OM x."

WATCH: Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse named Strictly 2020 champions

His touching post was met with an outpouring of support from viewers. "Thank you, @BillBailey and @OtiMabuse for bringing us such joy over the past gloomy weeks. My husband and I were always fans. Now our two seven year olds are too," one told the star. "The collective roar across the nation when you got that 10, and then when you won! What a night! Well done and thanks!"

A second echoed: "So so many congrats to you both. So good to see an older guy go in & not be the comedic factor. You were a joy, your tango, your couple's choice, never forgotten. Amazing lovely work from both."

Bill and Oti were crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2020

And a third revealed: "You had all our family votes Bill! Brought a smile to our faces when you chose Queen for your final dance. On the button as usual. You were so lucky to have Oti as your partner- what a dancer and seems such a lovely person. Well done to you both and Happy Christmas! X."

Bill, 55, made history at the weekend as he became Strictly's oldest winner – his predecessor was actor Joe McFadden, who won in 2017 at the age of 42.

Bill described his partner as "the most extraordinary teacher"

The star beat EastEnders' Maisie Smith and singer HRVY at the end of Saturday's grand final. "It feels surreal, it feels extraordinary, it feels wonderful," Bill said, as he was named champion.

"I never thought we'd get this far, never thought we'd get to the final. But I have had the most extraordinary teacher and the most extraordinary dancer," he added, paying tribute to Oti.

"Someone who believed in me right from the beginning, and she found something in me and turned me into this, into a dancer."

In response Oti told him: "I think you are amazing, remarkable. You just put your heart and soul into everything. Thank you for being a friend, a father figure to me, a brother, and for this [the glitterball trophy]!"

