Sex and the City to 'return' for new series - but this star won't be joining

Christmas has come early for Sex and the City fans! According to reports, the hit show is set to return to HBO Max for a brand new series.

While it looks like the long-awaited third SATC film is officially off the cards, Page Six states that fans of the show can expect to see more of Carrie and co, in the form of a new limited series.

The reboot will see the return of all the original stars of the iconic show, except Kim Cattrall, who has repeatedly stated she is not interested in reprising her role.

The original series, which ran from 1998–2004, starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Kim Cattrall played straight talking Samantha in the franchise

The series was followed by two films, one in 2008 and sequel in 2010. A third movie, which was announced in 2017, was axed just weeks before filming began.

Kim, 64, has had a long-standing public feud with co-star Sarah, 55, and it is believed that the rift between the two actresses is what caused the project to be cancelled.

Back in 2017 Catrall appeared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories and discussed the likelihood of reprising her role as the straight-talking public relations exec. She told Piers: "Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven't I done?"

The original HBO series ran from 1998–2008

She added that she was open to another actress taking on the role of Samantha, saying: "It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it, maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

