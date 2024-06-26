Sarah Jessica Parker, 59, shares pictures from new project that is taking her away from daughters

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a gorgeous series of pictures to social media as she continues filming season three of And Just Like That.

Joking that she had "lost count of the days" that they had been shooting, the actress wore a classic Carrie Bradshaw outfit: a midi white shirt dress with a black bodycon dress laid over the top.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker steps out of her trailer in character as Carrie Bradshaw

But the long days have kept her away from her 15-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion, who goes by Loretta, whom she welcomed with husband Matthew Broderick.

The teens recently wrapped up their freshman year, three months after returning to the city after following their mom and dad to England. Now though, Sarah has been spending her days away from them as she has been filming the third season of HBO Max series And Just Like That, a spin-off to her hugely popular 1990s drama Sex and the City.

© Instagram Sarah has played Carrie Bradshaw for 30 years

But it seems Sarah has found pockets of time to spend with her girls as she also posted a new picture, taken by her 14-year-old daughter Tabitha. In the snap, SJP appears to be bare-faced, showing off her glowing skin at the age of 59 and praising a "holy grail" product for working to keep her eye area smooth.

The picture showed the actress sitting on what appeared to be a wooden deck in a black tank top, as she held her Roc Skincare product, and looked out over a gorgeous green oasis.

© Instagram Sarah poses in the sun in a picture taken by her daughter Tabitha

"At home, at work, and during summer travels. I’m never without it. Photo credit to Tabitha Broderick. Don’t forget your SPF!!!" she captioned the post.

The family spent the first months of 2024 living in London, England as Sarah and Matthew were appearing together in the West End, but the family have since returned to their longtime home of the West Village in New York City, after their West End run ended on April 13.

© Dave Benett Sarah and Matthew in Plaza Suite

Although the acting parents have kept their children most out of the spotlight, SJP recently gave a rare insight into their home life, revealing she and Matthew try to cook five or six nights a week for their girls, something she called a "huge source of pride for us".

They are also parents to 21-year-old son James.

© Instagram Selfie shared by Sarah's son James on Instagram with his twin sisters Loretta and Tabitha in honor of their 15th birthday

During an interview with Bruce Bozzi for iHeart podcast Table for Two back in 2023, the down-to-earth actress also spoke about raising her children to work hard for the things they want and not giving in to their whims.

"I think it's a great way of living for children that their needs are met – to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," Sarah said. "But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?"