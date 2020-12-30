Meet Not Going Out star Lee Mack's family

Lee Mack is perhaps best known for his role as Lee in hugely popular BBC show Not Going Out, but the actor will be a familiar for those who are fans of TV shows such as Would I Lie To You, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, QI and many more.

Away from his jokes and TV work, however, he can found at home with his wife and their three children. Want to know more about his family? Here's what we know…

Lee Mack's wife Tara

Lee has been married to his wife Tara McKillop for over 15 years. The couple married in a private ceremony in 2005 just one year after welcoming their first child, Arlo. Lee and Tara then welcomed their second son, Louie shortly after, before welcoming their youngest, Mollie.

The comedian is known for starring in Not Going Out

Lee Mack's children

Lee prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight. However, the comedian did open up about life as a dad of three and husband in 2017. Speaking to Radio Times, the 51-year-old revealed that despite his success from Not Going Out, his wife and kids aren't particularly invested.

"They're really not bothered whether it’s on or not," he said. "My wife doesn't really watch it and although my eldest has just started to, it's not his favourite show by a long way – and why would it be?"

Lee and Tara married in 2005

He continued: "The only feedback I get from him is the occasional slightly arched eyebrow if he likes one of my character's jokes. That's high praise in my house. He did actually appear in the 2013 Christmas special."

The actor also explained that his family life often inspires the plot lines for the comedy. "The truth is I just wanted to write a sitcom about what I am in real life, which is a husband and dad of three kids."

Will there be a new series of Not Going Out?

Good news! Not Going Out will return to screens for a new series in 2021. While filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC have confirmed that following the New Year's Eve 2020 special, series 11 will begin airing just over a week later on 8 January 2021.

The new episodes will see the return of Hugh Dennis, Abigail Cruttenden, Deborah Grant and the late Bobby Ball, who died in October after filming wrapped.

A further two more series have also be commissioned for 2022 and 2023, taking it up thirteen series making it the country's third longest-running sitcom by number of series.

