Meet Kendrick Lamar's 2 children Uzi and Enoch — his incredibly private family life in photos

Kendrick Lamar may be one of the world's most high-profile and respected entertainers, but when it comes to his family, he's much more cautious.

The rapper, 37, is a dad-of-two, sharing daughter Uzi and son Enoch with his high school sweetheart and fiancée Whitney Alford. The pair are quite reserved when it comes to putting their children out into the world.

When the rapper welcomed his children, they never made any official announcements, with Kendrick only revealing their births and their names through album covers and lyrics.

Below, read on to learn more about what Kendrick has said about his kids and being a father, plus some adorable family photos…

Uzi, 5

Kendrick and Whitney welcomed their first child, a daughter named Uzi, in July 2019. While it was reported at the time, the couple didn't reveal her name until 2022.

In a lyric from the song "Mr. Morale" on the album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, he raps: "Uzi, your father's in deep meditation," making her name public knowledge for the first time.

In 2023, when the album won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, he thanked his family in his speech, saying: "First and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and the vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album."

© Getty Images Kendrick shares his children with his longtime partner Whitney Alford

An adorable video of his daughter and then baby son reacting to the video went viral, in which she sweetly tells her mom that he's "talking about us, he's talking about his family.

The "Humble" rapper spoke more candidly about fatherhood in a conversation with W Magazine in 2022, saying: "My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego."

© Instagram The couple rarely share glimpses of their children on social media

"Will I allow them to be themselves? Will I allow them to journey off in the world and experience life for what they know of? That's love, to me," he continued. "And when I look at that, I try to apply it with how I express myself, how I look at my career, and how I meet other individuals."

Enoch

It is unclear when Enoch exactly was born, as Kendrick and Whitney kept the pregnancy hidden, until the 2022 release of Mr. Morale. Their baby son features on the album cover with the rest of his family, and his name is revealed in one of the album's lyrics as well.

© Instagram Uzi and Enoch are growing up outside of the spotlight

Whitney has occasionally shared photographs of the kids on her social media, and she penned a tribute in 2022 to Kendrick on Father's Day with a portrait of the family-of-four.

While acknowledging that she has found Father's Day to be "the hardest" to celebrate in the past, she discusses how her perspective shifted after seeing her fiancé become a dad.

© Instagram The couple revealed their kids' names on the 2022 album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

"Men it's not as important for us to celebrate you, as it is for You to celebrate You. Celebrate your contribution to the next generation. I am grateful for the men that are showing me a different picture, my lens was very narrow before but not anymore. Love you guys, keep showing up."