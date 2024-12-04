Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Kendrick Lamar's 2 children Uzi and Enoch — his incredibly private family life in photos
Subscribe
Meet Kendrick Lamar's 2 children Uzi and Enoch — his incredibly private family life in photos
Kendrick Lamar attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.© Getty Images

Meet Kendrick Lamar's 2 children Uzi and Enoch — his incredibly private family life in photos

The "Not Like Us" rapper quietly became a dad-of-two, and is very private about his family

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kendrick Lamar may be one of the world's most high-profile and respected entertainers, but when it comes to his family, he's much more cautious.

The rapper, 37, is a dad-of-two, sharing daughter Uzi and son Enoch with his high school sweetheart and fiancée Whitney Alford. The pair are quite reserved when it comes to putting their children out into the world.

When the rapper welcomed his children, they never made any official announcements, with Kendrick only revealing their births and their names through album covers and lyrics.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

Below, read on to learn more about what Kendrick has said about his kids and being a father, plus some adorable family photos…

Uzi, 5

Kendrick and Whitney welcomed their first child, a daughter named Uzi, in July 2019. While it was reported at the time, the couple didn't reveal her name until 2022.

View post on Instagram
 

In a lyric from the song "Mr. Morale" on the album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, he raps: "Uzi, your father's in deep meditation," making her name public knowledge for the first time.

TRENDING: Meet Rosie O'Donnell's 5 children — all about her estranged daughter's arrests

In 2023, when the album won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, he thanked his family in his speech, saying: "First and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and the vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album."

Whitney Alford and recording artist Kendrick Lamar during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.© Getty Images
Kendrick shares his children with his longtime partner Whitney Alford

An adorable video of his daughter and then baby son reacting to the video went viral, in which she sweetly tells her mom that he's "talking about us, he's talking about his family.

The "Humble" rapper spoke more candidly about fatherhood in a conversation with W Magazine in 2022, saying: "My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego."

Kendrick Lamar's fiancée Whitney Alford with their two children Uzi and Enoch, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The couple rarely share glimpses of their children on social media

"Will I allow them to be themselves? Will I allow them to journey off in the world and experience life for what they know of? That's love, to me," he continued. "And when I look at that, I try to apply it with how I express myself, how I look at my career, and how I meet other individuals."

LATEST: Madonna's six children join her for new family portraits after 'year of losses'

Enoch

It is unclear when Enoch exactly was born, as Kendrick and Whitney kept the pregnancy hidden, until the 2022 release of Mr. Morale. Their baby son features on the album cover with the rest of his family, and his name is revealed in one of the album's lyrics as well.

Kendrick Lamar's two children Uzi and Enoch in the middle of play, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Uzi and Enoch are growing up outside of the spotlight

Whitney has occasionally shared photographs of the kids on her social media, and she penned a tribute in 2022 to Kendrick on Father's Day with a portrait of the family-of-four.

While acknowledging that she has found Father's Day to be "the hardest" to celebrate in the past, she discusses how her perspective shifted after seeing her fiancé become a dad.

Kendrick Lamar's fiancée Whitney Alford and their two children Uzi and Enoch in the middle of play, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The couple revealed their kids' names on the 2022 album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

"Men it's not as important for us to celebrate you, as it is for You to celebrate You. Celebrate your contribution to the next generation. I am grateful for the men that are showing me a different picture, my lens was very narrow before but not anymore. Love you guys, keep showing up."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More