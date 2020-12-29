Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's real age shocks fans

Fans have been loving Bridgerton, a period drama which follows a season in high society as the young women are determined to finding the perfector suitors to wed, and Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, has been an instant hit with the viewers.

The actress, who also plays a teenager in the hit Channel 4 show Derry Girls, had fans shocked when they discovered that she is actually 33. Whatever her skincare routine is, we need it!

Speaking about the revelation, one person wrote: "Mind blown that the person playing Penelope is 33 in real life! I thought she MAY have been 15 at the most!" while another added: "No way. What's her cleansing routine? Asking for a friend." Another third person tweeted: "The actress that plays Penelope Featherington is 33. I honestly thought she was a teen in real life."

Nicola also plays teen Clare on Derry Girls

Nicola recently opened up about taking on the role in the Netflix show, telling Refinery29: "My agent sent me through the audition script, and I think I had like two days to prepare. I'd never heard of the Bridgerton books or anything, but she said that it's Shondaland's first show with Netflix.

"I figured that meant a really painful audition process that would take months and months and months, and then you’ll never hear back. But in reality, I got one audition with the casting assistant. I went to L.A., and I got a call about two, three weeks later offering me the role. I found out afterwards I was the first actor cast. Our showrunner and Shonda knew me from Derry Girls."

