The Bachelor is back for season 25, and viewers are both already madly in love with the show's charming bachelor, Matt James, and know who they want would like him to end up with out of the line-up of ladies competing to win his heart.

It seems that Abigail Heringer, a 25-year-old financial manager, was an immediate hit with fans of the show, and plenty of people took to Twitter to praise her after she received the first rose from Matt.

WATCH: Abigail and Matt share a kiss on The Bachelor

One person wrote: "I. Love. Her. Abigail is the sweetest most genuine and authentic person here." Another tweeted: "Abigail is my quick favourite already," while a third person wrote: "We must protect Abigail at all costs."

The reality show contestant also made history on the show as the first contestant to ever appear in The Bachelor with a cochlear implant. She and her sister, Rachel, were both born with congenital hearing loss, and had cochlear implantation surgery aged two.

Speaking about her implant, one person tweeted: "I think (correct me if I'm wrong) Abigail is the first deaf contestant in #TheBachelor history, and I love how open she is about explaining how she learned to handle it and bring it up with dating. Plus, she has such a positive outlook! Love her so far."

Another shared a snap of a huge boost in searches for 'cochlear implant,' adding: "This is why representation is important. Look at how many people are educating themselves on the deaf community and cochlear implants just from Abigail's story."

Speaking about Abigail, the show's host Chris Harrison said: "Abigail is one of our favourites. This is an absolute gem of a woman, impossible not to fall in love with.

The reality TV show contestant had a cochlear implant aged two

"Abigail has an incredible story; she’s the first hearing-impaired person we’ve ever had on the show. [She] is just beautiful and sincere, the true definition of someone here for the right reasons. I think you’re all going to really love Abigail, who — I will just say this — makes a very strong first impression on Matt."

