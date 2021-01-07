Steph McGovern opens up about baby daughter in rare interview

Steph McGovern had had a busy year. Alongside fronting her own daytime chat show Steph's Packed Lunch and starring in BBC One series Made in Great Britain, the journalist and TV personality has been juggling life as a new mum in what has been one of the most unpredictable years.

And now the 38-year-old presenter has opened up about her experience of parenting during the pandemic, revealing that spending time with her daughter got her through the worst parts of lockdown.

"She was just totally unaware of anything, so actually her development this year, has been the thing that's kept me grounded. Because it's like, 'Okay we don't know what's going to happen next with the pandemic, we don't know when we're going to be out of this lockdown… oh but look, she's just been laughing!' or 'she's just pooed on the utility room floor' or whatever," Steph told Huffington Post.

She continued: "I actually got loads of joy out of those types of things and they kept me sane. Okay, she wasn't seeing family and our friends and she still finds it a bit mad when we do see people now because she's like, 'wow, more people on this planet exist than you, and my other mum'."

Steph and her girlfriend welcomed a baby daughter in late 2019. While her partner's name hasn't been revealed, it has previously been reported that she works as a TV executive.

During lockdown, the presenter also launched her new TV programme, The Steph Show, from the Yorkshire home she shares with her family. However the series was put on pause so it can return from Channel 4's studios in Leeds, as was initially planned.

Steph fronts both Made In Great Britain and Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch

Speaking about the project, Steph explained: "It was all a bit of a flash, the five days where we decided to do it from my house and then it happened a week later – but it just felt like everyone was adapting, so it was really exciting.

"What's mad is I'm actually quite a private person. In January I wouldn't even have done a photo-shoot in my house, never mind a daily show from my front room."

