Death in Paradise's future confirmed after tenth-anniversary series Are you a fan of the hit murder mystery show?

Death in Paradise bosses have revealed whether the show will be back after the upcoming season ten - and it is very good news for fans! The BBC has confirmed that not one but two new series have been commissioned - and we couldn't be more excited!

MORE: Did you spot this Bridgerton star in Death in Paradise?

The series, which will return to our screens on Thursday, sees Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, the new detective on the murderous island of St Marie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise confirm Ben Miller will make cameo in season ten

Speaking about coming back for two more series Executive Producer Tim Key said: :We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come."

Are you excited to see the show back on screens?

Belinda Campbell, Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures added: "It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after the series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas."

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals struggles for character in season ten

MORE: Death in Paradise star's real-life wife to play onscreen wife in season ten - get the details

MORE: Jason Manford talks taking over from Ralf Little on Death in Paradise one day

The show's anniversary series has already announced plenty of surprises, including the return of Ben Miller and Sara Martins as DI Richard Poole and DS Camille Bordey respectively.

Ralf will be reprising his role as Neville Parker

Chatting about his return on Good Morning Britain back in December, Ben told presenters Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins: "We're very lucky to have a great number of old fans of Death in Paradise and there's been a lot of speculation [from them]. The one I liked was that I'm coming back as a zombie!

"I thought he was gone for good [too], he was murdered in the show in season three, and he was stabbed in the heart with an ice-pick. No one was more surprised than me when a script-writer [told me]. It's very cleverly done, I have to say, it's beautifully done."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.