When we heard the news that Elle Woods would be back in our lives, we were thrilled. Twenty years after the first Legally Blonde film premiered on the big screen, a third instalment is in the works and it sounds fabulous.

The exciting news was first announced in 2018 and not much was mentioned after. But recently, more details have begun to emerge including when fans can expect the new film, and who's behind the script. Without further ado, find out all we know about the highly anticipated movie below...

When will Legally Blonde 3 be released?

Fans will have to wait a little while to see the film. The initial release was reportedly set to be last year, soon after it was announced, but production was halted due the coronavirus pandemic. Variety reports that the new planned date for release is May 2022.

Meanwhile, writer Mindy Kaling has voiced her hopes for the film's release as soon as possible. Speaking to Access Hollywood earlier this week, she told host Kit Hoover: "I don't know when we'll be able to shoot movies again, but it would be great, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome. I'd love for you guys to see this movie." We're sure it'll be worth the wait!

The third film is due for release in 2022

Who will star in Legally Blonde 3?

Reese Witherspoon will, of course, be reprising her role as ambitious and glamorous Elle Woods and the film will explore her life at 40, twenty years into her law career. Reese also teased that returning characters are set to be involved too.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2018, the Big Little Lies actress said: "It will have returning cast members. We just need to film it first. But that's my hope and dream for Legally Blonde 3. It will be the return of Jennifer Coolidge, which is the greatest."

Other cast members that fans are hoping to see once again are Luke Wilson, who plays Reese's husband Emmett, and of course Bruiser the dog. The new film also promises new characters, watch this space!

The first film was released in 2001

What else is there to know about Legally Blonde 3?

While the finer details of the storyline are not yet known, Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, The Office) is penning the script so no doubt it'll be hilarious as well as smart and fun. The movie will focus on Elle's life as a lawyer in her forties and how her life is going in the year 2021.

Deadline reported that the new movie will have "an entirely new fresh spin," but Mindy did tease that some fan-favourite moments would return.

She told Access Hollywood: "Bend and snap is forever," she said. "We definitely have a lot of fan favourites from the original." Mindy later added: "I can't wait to see what people think of the way we've written Elle Woods at 40. How Elle Woods is at 40 versus when she was 21 has been really fun to imagine."

