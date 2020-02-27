Reese Witherspoon films The Morning Show season 2 and shares clip from behind the scenes Are you looking forward to The Morning Show season 2?

The first series of The Morning Show, which premiered on Apple's very own streaming service, Apple TV+, was a hugely popular talking point in the world of TV, so it's no wonder that the show is returning for its second season. The return of the programme was confirmed by Apple just one week after the first season's release. As well as being loved by viewers, the critics loved the show too, and its leading stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, both received high praise. And it seems that one of the shows stars is loving being back on set.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shares clip behind the scenes of The Morning Show

Reese, who plays ambitious journalist Bradley Jackson in the series, shared a video from behind the scenes while on set filming. Posting on her Instagram stories, the 43-year-old showed off some treats that the cast and crew had been sent. The clip sees some delicious looking doughnuts that spelled out 'The Morning Show', as well as some other tasty looking flavours. Yum!

Reese will reprise her role as Bradley in series two

The mum-of-three stars alongside Jennifer Anniston in the Apple TV show. Jennifer plays the role of Alex Levy, a popular TV show host who struggles to maintain her spot at the top of her game after her partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carrell), is fired following a sexual misconduct scandal.

Before the first season aired, Jennifer, who won the Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the show, and Reese, who won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress for her role, both spoke openly about the characters they portray. "My character has a lot of rage," explained Jennifer. "I have meltdowns, which were really fun to do because as a rule I just don’t do that in my personal life." On playing Bradley, who is keen to take over from Alex's job, Reese told The Graham Norton Show: "I had meltdowns a lot, but mine were very close to the surface. I have three kids!"

Reese stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in the hit show

Although the release date of series two is yet to be revealed, Jennifer opened up about what to expect following real-life accusations about NBC host Matt Lauer, who fans have compared to Steve Carell's character. Chatting to People at the NYC premiere of the first season, Jennifer said: "We're just now sort of figuring out what that looks like, because it's not such an easy thing. Everybody has kind of had to step back, take a break, refocus, and now we will start those conversations."

