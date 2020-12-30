Reese Witherspoon sparks best reaction with adorable new photo The Big Little Lies star's pet dogs are so sweet

Reese Witherspoon just shared the sweetest snap of the newest addition to her family. The Big Little Lies actress welcomed new puppy Minnie Pearl last month following the sad loss of her long-time family dog… and it looks like she's been getting along just fine!

The 44-year-old star posted a cute picture of the tiny French Bulldog cuddling up to her daughter Ava Phillippe's own rescue pup, Border Collie cross Benji.

Reese captioned the picture: "Holiday time with the relatives... Minnie Pearl & @itsbenjitherescue".

Her fans were quick to react, taking to the comments to applaud Reese and Ava for adopting and giving the pups a loving home.

One follower wrote: "Yay for rescue pups!!! The ones in need are the best breed possibly the cutest thing I’ve seen this week!!".

Reese and daughter Ava Phillippe's new puppies are best friends!

Another shared: "These two are THE CUTEST!!!!!" while a third commented: "I’m wondering who is running the show as they are both so energetic and so smart".

This isn't the first time Reese has delighted her fans with a puppy update. Last week, she revealed Minnie had been getting into the holiday spirit by sharing a cute picture of herself coordinating with her pet.

Reese sported a cute matching outfit with Minnie

"Matching with Minnie. Is this the kind of Holiday content you were looking for today?", Reese wrote.

The Legally Blonde actress lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jim Toth and her three children, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Minnie Pearl's arrival followed shortly after the death of Reese's much-loved pet dog, Pepper, who passed away in October.

Ava adopted dog Benji the same month Reese got her pup Minnie

Meanwhile, Ava, 21, adopted Benji in November too, introducing the dog to the world with a cute picture of the pair's very first cuddle.

She wrote: "Hey world, I’m Benji! I’m a former stray/rescue dog from Utah who got adopted into an awesome new life in California. This picture is of me and my person, Ava, at @bestfriendsanimalsociety on the day she picked me up from the sanctuary! It was love at first belly rub..." How sweet!

