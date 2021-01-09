Kerry Washington sends fans wild with ‘pregnancy announcement’

Kerry Washington has sent her Instagram followers into a spin after sharing a photo of herself appearing to show off a new baby bump.

In the black and white picture which she posted on Friday, the star can be seen lounging naked in a bath with her arms wrapped around what looks like a heavily pregnant belly.

However, it turns out the actress isn't expecting another child anytime soon - the photo is actually from her 2019 series Little Fires Everywhere.

Kerry shared the black and white snap to Instagram on Friday

She captioned the post: "If you thought this was a pregnancy announcement download Hulu and watch Little Fires Everywhere. Or do whatever it is YOU need to do to practice self care this weekend! Take a bath! (It's #NationalBubbleBathDay!), meditate, journal, sleep. But most importantly... treat yourself and treat each other with love and kindness."

Kerry's 6.2m followers were quick to react to the sensational photo. "I clicked this SO FAST because I thought it was a pregnancy announcement," one fan commented. "But Little Fires Everywhere was AMAZING! Definitely one of my favorite shows I've ever seen."

"You didn't fool me girl!" another person wrote. "I was like that's THE picture."

A third added: "Such a beautiful pic. I hope I look like this when I'm pregnant."

Some fans also thought that the actress was teasing that more episodes of the hit series which Kerry starred in alongside Reese Witherspoon. "I thought you were announcing season two," one follower commented alongside three crying face emojis while another wrote: "We need a season 2 ASAP! Love the show!!

The actress, best known for her role as Olivia Pope in the ABC drama Scandal, tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. She secretly tied the knot with actor Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013 and gave birth to their first child a year later. They named her Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, and the couple managed to keep news of her arrival a secret for 11 days.

Kerry is married to actor Nnamdi Asomugha

In 2016, Kerry and Nnamdi welcomed their second child, a son Caleb Kelechi Asomugh and more recently, Kerry has identified as a mother of three. During an interview on Today Show, she corrected host Craig Melvin when he stated that she had two children.

"I am a mother of three," she asserted. At the time, viewers wondered whether the actress had given birth to another child secretly, but it is far more likely that she was referring to her stepdaughter, Nnamdi's daughter from a previous relationship.

