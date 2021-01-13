Netflix forced to apologise following Twitter backlash The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Twitter account has since removed the post

Netflix has apologised following backlash on a tweet from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Twitter account, in which they used the phrase "Bloody Sunday".

MORE: 26 shows to get excited about in 2021

The tweet showed a snap of the Sabrina cast covered in blood, as the caption read: "Sunday bloody Sunday." Since the saying derives from the Bogside Massacre of 1972 in Derry, Northern Ireland, people were quick to share their surprise at the Twitter account's casual use of the phrase.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's 2021 line-up

One person wrote: "Your caption - this is extremely disrespectful for a lot of Irish people. it’s the lack of sense when referencing a song about a literal massacre."

Another added: "Just an FYI, Bloody Sunday, or the Bogside Massacre, was a massacre on 30 January 1972 in the Bogside area of Derry, Northern Ireland, when British soldiers shot 26 civilians during a protest march against internment without trial."

MORE: 76 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

MORE: 9 true-crime shows to get obsessed with in 2021

The tweet has since been deleted, and a spokesperson for Netflix apologised via Deadline, saying: "Our tweet was unacceptable and has since been removed. We are very sorry for the hurt and distress it caused."

A Netflix spokesperson apologised for the post

However, others pointed out that it was an unintentional mistake, with one writing: "I dunno, I just think, maybe, the people who make Sabrina aren't necessarily scholars of the troubles. Maybe, just maybe, they don't have a detailed knowledge of Northern Irish history. Maybe, and I might be wrong, it didn't have anything to do with it. Just a thought."

The hit show returned for its fourth and final season on Netflix back in December, and follows Sabrina Spellman and her friends in a dark adaptation of the comic book series.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.