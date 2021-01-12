Jennifer Lopez's before and after bikini photo isn't what you'd expect The Selena actress shared a 'how it started, how it's going' post

Jennifer Lopez sent her fans into meltdown as she shared a stunning photo of herself on holiday in Turks and Caicos. The Selena actress posed for some before and after snaps – the first showing her lapping up the sunshine on her Caribbean break.

JLo looked gorgeous in a plunging emerald green swimsuit, showing off her fabulous figure as she went paddleboarding. But the second snap was a little more unexpected and showed the New York native worlds away from her beach outfit.

The singer was pictured huddled up in a vibrant North Face winter jacket as she prepared to head home to colder climes. "How last week started, how it's going this week," JLo quipped about her winter getaway.

The mother-of-two put her out of office on last week and jetted off to Turks and Caicos, where a whole host of celebrities have been enjoying their holidays, including Christie Brinkley and Brad Pitt.

Jennifer looked gorgeous in green

JLo, 51, has been making fans jealous with her beach snaps. Alongside one she promoted her JLo Beauty moisturiser and wrote: "Out of office!!! Never leave home without your SPF 30... #JLOBEAUTY #VirginMargaritas @jlobeauty @sephora @lacarba."

She also shared an array of bikini looks, including a red two-piece, a maroon bikini and a white two-piece. And there's one thing fans can definitely agree on – Jlo looked jaw-dropping in all of her snaps.

Her second photo was worlds apart from her bikini outfit

In her latest Instagram post that showed her in a green swimsuit, fans replied with fire emojis and comments including "YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL," THE HOTTEST OMG" and "MY QUEEN". Many also declared their love for the Hustlers actress.

Jennifer has already had a brilliant start to 2021 and here's hoping she's finally able to walk down the aisle to marry her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Last year due to the pandemic, the couple had to postpone their June 2020 nuptials in Italy not once, but twice.

