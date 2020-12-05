Jennifer Lopez reveals heartbreak over major snub The Hustlers star also flashed her insane abs in candid interview

The flawless and always stunning Jennifer Lopez amazed fans with her insane abs in a tight white cut-out dress for a new interview in which she revealed her pain over being snubbed for an Acadamy Award.

The Hustlers star, opening up to Billboard after being honored with their 2020 Icon Award, explains that she was "hurt" when she wasn't nominated for an Oscar in January.

JLo, whose performance as Ramona in Hustlers, had generated quite a bit of Oscar's buzz, told the magazine that it was then that she really stopped worrying about people's expectations; "It really came to fruition for me when I got snubbed for an Oscar."

“Because it did hurt," she added. "But I realized I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. Look at my life right now. All I do is try to do something more exciting, more creative and more impactful than I did last time.”

In the interview, which was accompanied by an incredible, ab-envy inducing shot, Jennifer also chatted about the honour of receiving the 2020 Icon Award from Billboard.

The Huslters' star looked stunning in a white cut-out dress for Billboard

“Icons wind up changing the zeitgeist a little bit,” said the Jenny from the Block hitmaker. “They do something different than how anybody has ever done it. From the minute I started in this business, I wasn’t going to be put in a box.”

The multi-hyphenate has had a remarkable week. She has begun unvieling the details of her hotly anticipated collection, JLo Beauty.

In part of the promotion for her new line, earlier this week she shared a stunning, make-up free shot that had fans going absolutely wild over her flawless, radiant skin.

She captioned the captivating shot with "This moment is a dream come true for me. I am so excited to finally share my #JLOBEAUTY products with all of you."

JLo also revealed the contents of her eagerly anticipated line JLo Beauty this week

She expanded further about the yet to be released line "Each one plays a key role in how I keep my skin feeling and looking youthful."

