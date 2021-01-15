Alan Rickman remembered on five-year anniversary of death with amazing story 

Actor Justin Long paid an amazing tribute to the late Alan Rickman, who passed away five years ago on Thursday, with an amazing story of what it was like to work with him - and it sounds like the legendary actor was just how we imagined he'd be!

MORE: Alan Rickman didn't enjoy playing his most iconic character – Snape

Posting a photo of himself with Alan on Instagram, Justin wrote: "When I got to work with Alan Rickman on Galaxy Quest, I was a VERY wide-eyed young actor doing my very first movie. It spoiled me. It gave me the false impression that all great actors were like Alan.

Justin shared a throwback with Alan

"He treated everyone the same. He always sat and ate his lunch with the crew. He’d stay and do off-camera for the other actors even if he was just giving them 'a look' in the scene. He was equally generous with his downtime, letting me and Jeremy Howard pick his brain like hungry young acting vultures."

The pair both appeared in Galaxy Quest

The Dodgeball actor also opened up about Alan's dry wit, explaining: "He had an unbelievably funny and dark sense of humour but his delivery was often so dry that if you weren’t present enough to catch his subtle rhythms or the faint mischievous gleam in his eye, you might think he was being a stuffy misanthrope.

MORE: Emma Thompson reveals it's 'too soon' to be part of Love Actually sequel after Alan Rickman's death

MORE: Kate Winslet pens touching tribute to close friend Alan Rickman: 'He was a great big softie'

"The thing that amazed me most about him was that, in those instances, he’d never make it clear he WAS joking! It was something that required real social courage and a commitment that I doubt I’ll ever possess but will always aspire to."

Alan passed away in 2016 from pancreatic cancer, just a few months after his diagnosis in August 2015, aged 69.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.