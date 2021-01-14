Saira Khan shocked Loose Women fans when she made a sudden exit from the show earlier this month after five years.

And now, she has dropped a bombshell, admitting she won't be keeping in touch with all of her co-stars because she no longer has to "tolerate" them all.

MORE: Saira Khan reveals painful injury from hospital bed following surgery

Appearing on Instagram chat show Celebrity Skin Talk, Saira, 50, was asked by host Scott McGlynn who she would be keeping in contact with now that she has left the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Saira Khan gives us an exclusive tour of her incredible garden

While she didn't name anyone specifically, Saira said: "You make friends with some people, you tolerate some people, and some people you are just there to do the job with."

Hinting at on-set tension, Saira added: "I'm not going to go into the nitty-gritty here now. There are some I will be close to because we get each other. And there are some I won't miss at all who I was just like 'I just have to tolerate you to do the job'.

READ: Saira Khan admits she's struggling with mum guilt in emotional post

MORE:Loose Women stars' best wedding photos revealed: See their stunning dresses

Saira hinted at some tension behind-the-scenes of Loose Women

"You have to be professional about it. You can't pretend that you're all going to be best friends. On a show with different opinions, you're not going to tolerate everybody's opinion. That's not a problem, just do it with respect and you have to be open-minded."

The TV star announced her departure in her column for the Sunday Mirror at the beginning of January, explaining the coronavirus pandemic had forced her to re-evaluate her priorities.

Saira didn't reveal which co-stars she won't be keeping in touch with

"It wasn't an easy decision, but one that I needed to make in order to grow myself in other ways," she later wrote on Instagram.

"I came to the show a troubled soul and I will eternally be grateful for the platform @loosewomen gave me to share, speak up and out. I will miss the great women who have become my very close friends. I feel honoured and privileged to have sat alongside them and learnt from them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.