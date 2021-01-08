Steph McGovern was replaced by Helen Skelton on Friday's instalment of Steph's Packed Lunch after going into isolation in accordance with the government's coronavirus guidelines.

Addressing Steph's absence, Helen confirmed that the journalist had tested negative for COVID-19, however, was staying at home.

"Obviously, I am not Steph," Helen began. "She is fine but she's having to self-isolate. She's tested negative for coronavirus but she's following Government guidelines and she will be back very soon. We miss you Steph, I hope I do you proud."

Very Last minute sub at @StephLunch today thanks for making me so welcome ...... don’t believe @JohnWhaiteBakes for a second though .... no way you buy champers EVERY day Steph xxx https://t.co/QuzTvHnRaw — Helen Skelton (@HelenSkelton) January 8, 2021

Helen thanked viewers after the show

Taking to Twitter after the show, Helen thanked viewers in a sweet tweet that read: "Very Last minute sub at @StephLunch. Today thanks for making me so welcome ...... don’t believe @JohnWhaiteBakes for a second though... no way you buy champers EVERY day Steph xxx."

Fans were quick to heap praise on Helen's hosting skills.

"Funny, on the ball, great job," wrote one. "Helen Skelton is brilliant on Steph's Packed Lunch," added another, while a third said: "You did a brilliant job Helen."

Steph is currently isolating

While doting mum Steph will no doubt be sad to be missing out on filming, the TV star certainly has a beautiful home to self-isolate in!

The 38-year-old previously filmed her series from inside her house during the coronavirus pandemic, showing exactly how it's decorated.

Steph's abode follows a bold design scheme, with brightly coloured sofa cushions, pineapple shaped lamps and printed furnishings.

Steph has a large open-plan kitchen and living space. It features white walls and the space also has white cupboards with a large island unit in the middle. There are also two dark grey pendant lights hanging over the island.

It's safe to say we'd spend most of our time in the kitchen honing our lockdown culinary skills!

