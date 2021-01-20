Kim Cattrall breaks silence following Sex and the City reboot announcement The star took to Twitter

Kim Cattrall has broken her silence, taking to social media for the first time since the Sex and the City reboot was announced last week.

Referring to Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, the star simply tweeted: "Amazing Grace, indeed."

The hymn was sung by country singer Garth Brooks at the Capitol on Wednesday as Mr Biden became president.

It was confirmed earlier in January that the iconic show would return for another series in a rebooted format, with the show being called And Just Like That.

Amazing Grace, indeed. — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) January 20, 2021

Sharing the news on her own Instagram, Sarah Jessica Parker – who played the show's iconic star Carrie Bradshaw – wrote: "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now?"

Kim portrayed Samantha Jones throughout the show's six seasons, but will not be returning for the spin-off, with reports of friction between the show's stars being reported throughout and after its run.

In 2016, Sarah addressed rift rumours between herself and Kim, telling Howard Stern: "It used to really confound me and really upset me, because we were part of a family of Sopranos, and nobody ever questioned the relationships of the men on that show.

"Nobody ever said to them, 'Did you hang out this weekend with each other?,' or 'Did you give each other Christmas presents?'"

She continued: "These were people that I grew to love and admire, and was every day perfect, and were people desperately, hopelessly in love with each other? No, but this was a family of people who needed each other, relied upon each other, and loved each other. And this sort of narrative, this ongoing catfight, it really upset me for a very long time."

The Divorce star admitted that it didn’t matter whether or not they denied the gossip, because the rumour had "taken on a life" of its own, which drove her "bananas".

