Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's absence from Sex and the City reboot Kim Cattrall decided not to join the HBO Max revival

Sarah Jessica Parker has broken her silence on Kim Cattrall's decision not to join the Sex and the City reboot.

MORE: This Sex and the City star looks completely unrecognisable

The actress, who played the lead Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO programme from 1998 until 2003, posted a video on Instagram announcing the show's return and then responded to a fan's comment about Kim's absence, as she clarified her stance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sex and the City release teaser trailer for reboot on HBO Max

After one follower wrote: "They dislike each other," Sarah Jessica replied: "No, I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

Another fan wrote a heartfelt comment to the star: "Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," to which Sarah Jessica also replied, stating: "We will too. We love her so. X."

Kim, who played Samantha Jones in the series, which is available to stream on NOWTV, and movies of the same name, has previously opened up about her decision not to join the cast for a reunion.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker's twins decorate family's New York townhouse

MORE: Kate Hudson makes very rare comments about estranged biological dad

MORE: Who is The Rookie star Nathan Fillion dating? Get the details

The original series ran from 1998 until 2003

Back in 2017, Kim appeared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories and discussed the topic, stating: "Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven't I done?"

She added: "It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it, maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

The HBO Max revival, which is a new chapter titled, "And just like that…" and due to be released this year, will focus on Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristen David) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love, friendship and life in the city in their 50s.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.