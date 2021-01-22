Promising Young Woman release date has finally been confirmed

Promising Young Woman has had a hugely positive critical response since premiering at Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, but due to the pandemic we have had to wait over a year for it to hit the big screens. With the release date in our sights - and several Oscar nominations under its belt - here's everything you need to know about the black comedy thriller...

When is Promising Young Woman out in the UK?

While the film is already available to stream in the US, it was due to be released in UK cinemas on 12 February but has since been delayed. It has now been confirmed that the film will be released on 16 April on Sky Cinema and Now, hurray!

What is Promising Young Woman about?

Promising Young Woman follows a woman whose life is derailed at university after being sexually assaulted, and who seeks revenge on those who have wronged her. The synopsis reads: "Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be - she's wickedly smart, tantalisingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past."

Speaking about the film on The Graham Norton Show, Carey explained: "It is the best script I had read. It is amazing and it’s so many things – romantic comedy, thriller, revenge road movie. It’s really hard to describe.

"It’s full of comedians – I am the only person who’s not funny in the whole thing and on the third day of filming, I was like, ‘Is this your life all the time, just laughing? What have I been doing? Just terribly sad films!’ It was great and I had so much fun. It’s so good to be in a film that is so dark, but fun at the same time. Britney Spears is in it [the soundtrack] and there is a whole scene where we [Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham] lip sync to Paris Hilton – a bucket list thing for me!"

Bo Burnham also stars

Who is in the Promising Young Woman cast?

Carey plays Cassie, and is perhaps best known for previously starring in Suffragettes, Pride and Prejudice and Never Let Me Go. Meanwhile, Community star Alison Brie plays her friend from University, Madison, A Cinderella Story star Jennifer Coolidge plays Cassie's mother, Susan, and comedian Bo Burnham plays her love interest, Ryan.

Carey plays Cassie

The film is also written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who fans of The Crown will recognise as having played Camilla Parker-Bowles in seasons three and four of the hit Netflix show.

