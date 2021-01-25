Finding Alice viewers are saying the same thing about episode two Are you watching the ITV drama?

ITV's brand new drama Finding Alice, starring Keeley Hawes, has really got fans talking since the series got underway - and it seems viewers all had the same response after watching episode two on Sunday.

Taking to social media, fans were all in agreement that the casting in the show, particularly Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers as Sarah and Roger Dillon, is brilliant.

MORE: Will there be a series two of ITV's Finding Alice?

One person tweeted: "#FindingAlice is patchy and uneven, but Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers are absolutely PERFECT as Keeley Hawes' parents."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Finding Alice on ITV starring Keeley Hawes

Another echoed this, writing: "On the plus side, Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers make a wonderful couple. #FindingAlice."

A third person joked: "#FindingAlice Imagine Joanna and Nigel as your mum and dad!" while a fourth viewer simply put: "Lumley and Havers #FindingAlice," along with heart emojis.

Although the cast is clearly a big hit with viewers, some have been left unsure about the mixed genre of the series, which combines comedic moments with the sadness of death.

Many have commented and questioned the genre of the show, with one person writing on social media: "Can't make out if this is a drama or a comedy? I'm confused #FindingAlice."

MORE: Viewers praise new drama It's A Sin after 'powerful' and 'devastating' first episode

MORE: Meet the cast of Keeley Hawes' new drama Finding Alice

MORE: Where is The Serpent's Nadine Gires now?

Fans are loving the cast of the ITV drama

A second similarly tweeted: "Anybody else confused watching #FindingAlice?? Can't work out if they've tried to make it a comedy or what."

The drama, which is available to watch in full on the ITV Hub, tells the story of Alice Dillon (Keeley Hawes) and her journey with grief after losing her partner Harry. While coming to grips with his sudden death, Alice has to navigate their brand new (smart) home as well as the admin difficulties that often come after losing a loved one.

As time goes on while she's grieving, Alice and her daughter Charlotte find out more and more about Harry's past. Over time, they discover secrets about his financial situation and other children from previous relationships.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.