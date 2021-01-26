Call the Midwife shares new sneak peek at series ten Find out more about Leonie Elliott's role in season ten

Call the Midwife have shared a new sneak peek at season ten, while giving us plenty of behind the scenes information about one of our favourite characters, Nurse Lucille Anderson.

Posting a snap of Lucille walking with her bicycle while chatting to Cyril on her nursing rounds on Facebook, the caption read: "Leonie Elliott brings a wave of Caribbean history to the life of Nurse Lucille Anderson. Call the Midwife makes demands on all the actors it employs. Yet there can be few who have carried quite as much post-war British history on their shoulders as our own Leonie Elliott, who plays Nurse Lucille Anderson."

It continued: "When Lucille first arrived in Poplar from Jamaica in Series seven, set in 1963, she represented a part of that great wave of immigration to Britain from the West Indies - required to supply the new employment boom in the UK following years of war austerity.

"Nurse Lucille is one of about 5000 Jamaican nurses recruited by the National Health Service at that time – and her journey mirrors that of Leonie’s own aunt, who left Jamaica to become a British nurse in the 60s."

Leonie opened up about playing Lucille on the show

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella magazine about her character, Leonie said: "Although Lucille is just one character, I felt I was representing a generation of courageous men and women who made so much impact on the UK. I definitely felt a huge responsibility to represent those people in the right way, and shine a light on them."

We can't wait to return to Poplar!

Fans were delighted by the snap, with one writing: "Thank you for educating us a little more on Lucille's character. Leonie has brought such depth and inner spirit to her character's journey," while another added: "This is one of the things I love about this show. The historical details that are represented make this one of the best television series ever."

Season ten is currently still being filmed, and the BBC has yet to confirm an airdate for the hugely popular series.

