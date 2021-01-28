Bling Empire: See the Instagram accounts of the crazy rich reality stars here Are you a fan of the new reality show?

Have you been watching Bling Empire? The new Netflix reality show seems to be all anyone is talking about at the moment - but what have the cast been up to since filming wrapped on season one? Find them on Instagram here...

Anna Shay

The self-confessed Queen of Los Angeles Anna Shay may have only joined Instagram in late 2018, but she's managed to rack up an impressive 201k followers. Follow her at @annashay93 for more insight into her glamorous life.

Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu Instagram feed is full of perfectly curated shots of family life with husband Gabriel and son Baby G - and wow, has he grown over the last year! Follow Christine at @christine_chiu88 to see.

Dr Gabriel Chiu

Christine's husband, Dr Gabriel Chiu's Instagram page is not one for the faint-hearted as he uses it mainly to advertise his plastic surgery business - but he also throws in the odd family snap here and there. Follow him for some amazing before and after transformations at @drchiubhps.

Cherie Chan

We loved watching Cherie take charge and propose to boyfriend Jessey Lee herself at the end of season one. In an interview with Netflix, Cherie explained that the two haven't tied the knot yet, meaning we could see it happen in season two! She explained: "We definitely don't have a date, we don't want to have a Zoom wedding." Follow her for updates at @cherieofficial.

Kane Lim

It looks like the pandemic hasn't stopped real estate entrepreneur Kane Lim from living his best life. His feed is full of envy-inducing travel shots and designer swag. Speaking to Netflix recently, he revealed he has spent quite a lot of time with Anna during lockdown, and the two have gone shopping together, albeit from a safe distance.

He said: "During Covid, there was no shopping, no nothing. Having a friend like Anna? Nothing's shut down," explaining that the two would stand outside Gucci while the sales assistant held items up for them to look at through the window. You can follow him at @kanelk_k.

Kevin Kreider

As you would expect, model Kevin Kreider is as topless on his Instagram page as he is on the show. He also recently hit back at critics who say the reality show isn't representative of most Asians, causing co-star Christine to cheekily comment: "When Kevin gets serious vs. shirtless ... I like it!". He can be found at @kevin.kreider.

Kelly Mi Li

Kelly Mi Li is an entrepreneur and producer who was actually the brains behind the show. She pitched the idea of Bling Empire after being inspired by the movie Crazy Rich Asians. She's also working on a few other projects at the moment, including a horror film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick. You can give her a follow at @kellymili.

Guy Tang

Throughout the pandemic, hairdresser Guy Tang has been sharing at-home styling tips and tricks with his 2.1m followers. He's also been working on his music, and has dropped a ton of music video teasers - see for yourself at @guy_tang.

Jaime Xie

Gen Z model and influencer Jaime Xie's Instagram is just as wild and fashion-forward as her outfits on the show. According to Business Insider, the tech heiress is now working as a full-time influencer, earning around $100,000 per year through sponsored posts. She can be found at @jaimexie.

Kim Lee

Kim Lee is a model and DJ, or as co-star Kane calls her "the Calvin Harris of Asia" and her Instagram reflects that, with stunning selfies and magazine shoots. Check her out at @kimlee.

