Lucifer star Tom Ellis shows off incredible physique ahead of season six filming The actor is getting into devilishly good shape again

Tom Ellis took to Instagram this week to share with fans the news that he is getting back into his exercise regime ahead of filming for Lucifer's sixth and final season.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Fate: The Winx Saga's ending

In the photo, the Lucifer Morningstar actor, 41, showed off his incredibly ripped physique as he completed a workout in his home gym in Los Angeles.

Over the snap, which was posted to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Getting back with @paolomascitti" alongside a bicep emoji and a devil emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for the fifth and penultimate season of the hit show Lucifer

While the British actor has always been in good shape, fans will know that he underwent a serious transformation following the show's revival on Netflix, something he credits to his trainer Paolo Mascitti.

Tom reportedly gained 20 pounds of muscle after the show was rescued by the streaming service for its fourth season and has managed to maintain his impressive figure throughout the last three seasons.

The actor shared a workout snap with his Instagram followers

While filming for the second half of season five wrapped in October, the writers behind the show recently shared some disappointing news with fans. Posting on Twitter, the team wrote: "We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out. It's not finished yet.

MORE: Disappointing news for Netflix's Lucifer – and fans are devastated

MORE: Viewers left 'heartbroken' watching Netflix's I Am a Killer

MORE: 81 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

"The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we're dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer."

Meanwhile, back in September Tom revealed he's hoping to work on something "completely different" when he Lucifer concludes later this year. He told Square Mile: "I am going to find myself in that similar territory in that people are going to expect one thing from me now.

"And I would like to surprise them and do something completely different. That's always been my thought process."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.