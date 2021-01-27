Call My Agent viewers are praising the same thing about season four Have you been watching the Netflix show?

Call My Agent is back for a fourth and final season, and while the show's fans are sad that the series is over, they were delighted with the conclusion to the hit French show - particularly thanks to a cameo from Sigourney Weaver!

The show follows the personal and professional lives of a group of talent agents in Paris, who have to deal with potential disasters with their famous clientele in every episode.

It has previously welcomed some huge stars including Charlotte Gainsbourg, Juliette Binoche and Cécile de France, and fans were delighted to see the Alien actress take on a cameo role in the show.

One person tweeted: "The Sigourney Weaver ep of #CallMyAgent is so refreshing and fun and tickly. love it." Another added: "And the 'Sigourney' episode is the BEST in a really great season. She’s so obviously having a wonderful time & just seeing her walk the streets of Paris is a joy during quarantine lockdown."

A third person wrote: "Superbe. Sigourney Weaver doing the Lindy Hop in #CallMyAgent = the perfect pick-me-up if you're having a rough week."

Sigourney opened up about appearing on the popular show to the BBC, saying: "I really hadn't read it when I said yes and I'll probably never ever do that again in my career. But I knew whatever it was, I could make it work. I just wanted to say yes in case they changed their mind."

The show finished at season four

She added: "It was such a delightful experience. I love France and I also love performing in a comedy. I'm not asked to do it enough and yet it's so much fun. By the end I was even improvising in French with the cast and I can't tell you how much it meant to me. The actors have such a sharp sense of comic timing."

