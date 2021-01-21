What happened with Kelly and Andrew in Bling Empire? Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray's relationship has got viewers talking

If you're a Netflix user then chances are you've heard of Bling Empire. The new reality show has gripped viewers and become something of an internet sensation since it landed earlier this month.

While many of the show's stars and storylines have got fans talking, there's one aspect that many are wondering about – the relationship between entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li and actor Andrew Gray. So what happened to the couple and are they still together?

Fans of the show will know that the couple are on-and-off throughout the episodes. And while we're not sure how much is dramatised for the sake of the show, it's clear there are a number of moments that highlight the cracks in their relationship, with the pair even seeking counselling.

Later in the series, the couple go their separate ways and Kelly even goes on a date with someone else – but it's then teased to viewers that they may have reconciled.

Kelly and Andrew don't seem to have publicly announced that they are back together, and there's no sign of romance on each other's social media accounts.

Kelly and Andrew had their ups and downs on the show

However, Bustle reports that Andrew, who is a former Power Rangers actor, recently launched his own clothing line – distributed by a company for which Kelly is a partner. Could this mean the pair have rekindled their love, or is it just professional?

Kelly also teased that the series' cliff-hangers give potential to more episodes, in which the mystery of the couple could also be solved.

She told Distractify: "Most people didn't know how difficult it was at times. People kind of see the happy moments of us when we're out, but there's a lot of difficult times. There's definitely a lot of cliff-hangers… I guess we have to find out if me and Andrew make it or not."

Netflix is yet to announce a second season, but given the reality show's popularity, it certainly could be on the cards. Watch this space!

