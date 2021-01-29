Lorraine Kelly apologises after leaving co-star in tears on ITV show The presenter had a surprise for her co-star on Friday's Lorraine

Lorraine Kelly apologised to co-star and Lorraine resident stylist, Mark Hayes, on Friday morning after she surprised him with a special birthday message from his parents.

The presenter, who welcomed Mark into the socially distanced studio for his usual fashion segment, began by quipping to her colleague: "Someone has told me, a little bird might have told me, you're 21 at the weekend."

She then added: "Happy birthday to you. We've got a wee special message for you, have a look," as a video message from Mark's parents appeared on the screen behind them.

After listening to the sweet message, Mark was visibly emotional and wiped away tears as he said: "That's the nicest." Lorraine then apologised for making her co-presenter upset, saying to him: "Oh I'm so sorry, and we can't even cuddle."

Mark replied: "No, it's okay, it is what it is isn't it? This is how we are all feeling this week. Thanks Mum and thanks Dad. I will see you soon!"

The fashion expert parents' had warm words for their son, with his mum saying: "Hi Mark, happy birthday darling. We wish we were with you. It wasn't the same without you at Christmas. Love you", while his dad added: "Hi Mark, happy birthday, hope you have a great day, we love you loads."

Mark was visibly emotional on the show

Meanwhile, Lorraine's has opened up about her emotions when it comes to parents recently. Writing in her exclusive column for HELLO! this week, the presenter revealed her relief at how her father receiving the covid vaccine.

"The good news for my family this week was my dad, who is eighty years old next month, suffers from heart disease and is very high risk, was given the vaccine," she wrote.

"I've never been so relieved or excited about him going to visit the doctors. He told me the whole process was quick, easy, painless, and it has certainly taken a real weight off all our minds. My mum Anne, who is as fit as a fiddle, turns eighty in September and hopefully will be receiving her jab in the next few weeks."

