Dancing on Ice's Billie Faiers to miss this week's show after sudden family death The star's grandmother Wendy has passed away from pneumonia

Dancing on Ice will go ahead this Sunday without Billie Faiers, who is grieving her paternal grandmother's sudden death.

Following the news of the family bereavement, a representative for the ice-skating show revealed that the reality TV star had been left "devastated" by the loss of Nanny Wendy and will miss this weekend's show.

"Sadly due to a family bereavement this week Billie Shepherd is taking a break from the ice and won't be on Sunday's show. We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time," they said in a statement.

The 31-year-old took to the ice last Sunday, and performed her first skating routine with professional partner Mark Hanretty to Spice Girls hit Spice of Your Life.

Since the tragic passing, which happened earlier this week, Billie, Sam and even their partners and mum Suzie have been silent on social media.

Billie and her partner Mark will miss this week's show

The news about Billie's absence from the show comes just days after Denise van Outen confirmed she has left the show following an injury sustained from a fall during training.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers, Denise said: "GUTTED! If you've been watching @DancingOnIce you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @TheMattEvers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable."

The TV personality revealed that she initially hoped she could return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan revealed the extent of her injury. "I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I've been in agony," she wrote.