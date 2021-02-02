Line of Duty announces major change ahead of series six The highly-anticipated police drama is returning to BBC next month

Line of Duty has announced a major change to the series ahead of its return on BBC next month – there will be an extra episode!

Taking to the official Twitter account, the BBC drama teased fans with the news alongside a short clip showing DS Steve Arnott (played by Martin Compston) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (played by Adrian Dunbar) discussing an upcoming case. The caption read: "Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver."

WATCH: Line of Duty makes major change ahead of series six

In the clip, Ted can be heard telling his colleague: "I need more," before Steve adds: "How about an extra episode gaffer?"

Fans were sufficiently delighted with the announcement and many took to the replies underneath the post. One person said: "It can't come soon enough! I think a lot of us need some form of escapism from reality right now."

Another fan tweeted: "7!! MOTHER OF GOD!! That's amazing," while a third wrote: "Oh Christ can we just have it now please? It’s been a hard year. I need this."

Line of Duty will return to our screens on BBC One in March. Although the series is yet to have a confirmed air date, filming finished in November 2020, and Martin Compston tweeted the exciting news at the time, writing: "Another one in the bag, hope you all enjoy it when it comes, AC12 over and out for now!"

Series six will arrive next month

Speaking about season six, the showrunner Jed Mercurio said: "We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times."

Along with Martin and Adrian reprising their roles, other stars of the show will be back for the sixth instalment – including Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming.

The new episodes will also see Kelly Macdonald join as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose unconventional conduct attracts the attention of AC-12.

