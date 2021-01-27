Line of Duty season six: everything we know so far We can't wait for AC-12 to be back on our screens

Line of Duty fans have had to wait a long time for the next instalment of the police procedural drama, which was forced to pause filming due to the pandemic in 2020.

With filming completed before the end of last year, the big question is, just when will it be back on our screens? Here's everything we know so far...

When is Line of Duty season six out?

Line of Duty will return to our screens on BBC One in March. Although the series is yet to have a confirmed air date, filming finished in November 2020, and Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott, tweeted the exciting news at the time, writing: "Another one in the bag, hope you all enjoy it when it comes, AC12 over and out for now!"

WATCH: Vicky Mcclure Reveals What She Knows About Line Of Duty season six

Speaking about season six, the showrunner Jed Mercurio said: "We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times."

Who will star in Line of Duty season six?

The series will welcome back the key players of AC-12, with Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure joining Martin as Ted Hasting and Kate Fleming respectively. However, each season is known to welcome a key adversary for the team to come up against, with Thandie Newton and Stephen Graham previously starring on the show. So who will it be this time?

Kelly has joined the cast

Season six will star Kelly Macdonald as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose unconventional conduct attracts the attention of AC-12. Kelly has previously starred in Goodbye, Christopher Robin, Trainspotting and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II.

What will Line of Duty season six be about?

The series will likely revolve around the team's investigation into DCI Davidson, while also following the show's main story arc over the identity of 'H', a corrupt police officer operating from inside the force.

Will they finally discover who is 'H'

Season five confirmed that there were actually four officers involved, with Steve saying: "The letter 'H' in morse code is four dots. H is not an initial, it's a clue. Four dots, four caddies, four police leads with organised crime. Dot, Hilton, Gill... plus one more. And they're still out there." Who could it be?!

