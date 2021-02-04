Emily in Paris: everything we know about season two so far Lily Collins will reprise her role as one of TV's most-talked about characters

Très good news Emily in Paris fans! Emily Cooper and her handbag charms will officially be back on screens in the next year, as a second instalment of the series from Sex and the City creator Darren Starr has been ordered by Netflix.

Find out everything we know about season two of Lily Collins' show so far here...

When will season two of Emily in Paris be released?

In November, Netflix confirmed Emily in Paris would return for a second season with a hilarious letter sent from the desk of Emily's long-suffering boss at Savoir, Sylvie. "We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time," the letter reads.

The season two announcement came via a letter from Emily's boss

Poking fun at some of the criticism levied at the show, namely Emily's woeful command of the French language, it concludes: "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

However, as of yet, filming for season two has not started, meaning that it could be a while before we see how much progress Emily has made with Duolingo. Speaking Deadline in February, Lily herself revealed: "We're aiming to hopefully be going back soon. Hopefully in springtime," but added: "Everything is Covid pending […] Of course there are so many regulations right now and we want to be safe, but we want to get back."

Who will star in season two of Emily in Paris?

Despite being new to the city, Emily formed quite the posse of friends in season one. Alongside Lily returning as the eponymous Emily, it seems likely that best friend Mindy, played by Ashley Park, and neighbour Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, will return for season two.

Emily will return alongside best friend Mindy

Hopefully, we'll see Emily's Parisian co-workers played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery appear in the new series, as well as Camille Razat, who plays Gabriel's girlfriend, Camille.

As for any new characters - or potential love interests - joining the cast, there's no word on that yet, but keep checking back here for updates.

What are people saying about Emily in Paris?

The first season of the show was released back in October, and almost straight away climbed to the top of Netflix's top ten most-watched lists in both the UK and US as fans and haters alike took to binge-watching the show.

Many viewers admitted to hate-binge watching the series

At the time, one person tweeted: "Lily Collins is at once completely unconvincing but also absolutely perfect in Emily in Paris which I inexplicably finished in 24 hours," while a fellow user commented: "Why are we all finishing it in one day this is the universal experience." French viewers also took to the internet in their droves to label the series offensive and cliche-ridden.

More recently, the series received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series in a Musical or Comedy as well as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, reigniting conversation around the series.

