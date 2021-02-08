Viewers are saying the same thing about this character in Finding Alice Episode four of the ITV drama aired on Sunday night...

Finding Alice has provided lots of twists and turns over the past few weeks, and it seems that viewers are feeling suspicious when it comes to one particular character – Tanvi Lal.

MORE: Joanna Lumley teases series two of Finding Alice

The property expert, played by Star Wars: Episode II star Ayesha Dharker, who worked with Harry, appeared on the scene soon after Alice Dillon's husband's sudden death. But fans of the show don't trust her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Finding Alice starring Keeley Hawes continues on ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: "Much the same here. And what's with this sudden offer from the dodgy partner? #FindingAlice." A second said: "'Harry and I go way back.' How far back exactly, Tanvi? #FindingAlice."

A third tweeted: "Is Harry the father of Tanvi's children? #FindingAlice I would hate Harry by now!", while a fourth simply said: "Tanvi just wants the business to herself #FindingAlice."

Finding Alice fans will have to wait until next week to find out more information regarding Harry's finances, but his widow Alice, played by Keeley Hawes, has already had more than a few surprises after his death, including previously unknown children, and his decision to leave their luxury smart house to his parents.

MORE: Meet the cast of Keeley Hawes' new drama Finding Alice

MORE: Finding Alice star opens up about 'shock' ending of ITV drama

Are you watching the ITV drama?

Fans have already binged the show thanks to ITV Hub releasing all six episodes in one go, leaving plenty to wonder if a series two is in the works.

ITV are yet to formally announce that series two of Finding Alice is happening, however, given its popularity and the ending (no spoilers here!) – we can't help but think there's more to the story.

MORE: BBC's The Split to return for third and final series: everything we know so far

Another star of the show, Joanna Lumley, who plays Alice's mum Sarah, teased the idea of more episodes in the future. She told The One Show last week: "We keep our fingers crossed like all these things. You just never know what's in the offing, but I'm so thrilled [to be in the show]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.