Joanna Lumley has teased the potential of Finding Alice series two. The Absolutely Fabulous star, who plays Sarah Dillon, the mother of Keeley Hawes' Alice, admitted "you never know" when quizzed about its return this week.

Appearing on The One Show, Joanna told host Alex Jones: "We keep our fingers crossed like all these things. You just never know what's in the offing, but I'm so thrilled [to be in the show]."

The 74-year-old also mused: "I don't know yet, because it hasn't quite finished airing, and I think that it hasn't been commissioned yet. If it has, I don't know."

WATCH: Finding Alice continues on ITV this Sunday

Joanna plays the blunt but well-meaning mother of widow Alice who is grieving for her husband Harry after his sudden death. On playing the cold character, Joanna told HELLO! and other press: "I think if you look at Alice's parents, you can see that Roger is much more connected to his daughter. Sarah seems hard-hearted because she is hard-hearted and she's tactless."

She added: "She's not a cruel person and she's not a bad person, but she just hasn't got any, or can't see any reasons to have any special graces. So she's kind but fairly dismissive of Harry's parents. She's perpetually irritated by Alice who's made, she thinks, the wrong choice in man."

Joanna Lumley stars alongside Keeley Hawes and Nigel Havers

Meanwhile, breakout star of the show Isabella Pappas, who plays Alice's daughter, Charlotte, recently opened up about her reaction to the show's "shock" ending.

"The ending definitely shocked me. I think that it's a very hard ending to work out," she told Heart Radio recently. "I think that's part of what I love about it, because it's so unexpected, and it doesn't play into any TV tropes.

"It's not your classic thriller. It's not a thriller, it's not a full-on comedy, it's not a full-on drama, it's all of those things meshed into one."

