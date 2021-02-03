The Mallorca Files: Meet the cast of the hit daytime drama The show has an incredible international cast

Have you been watching The Mallorca Files? The hit daytime drama recently returned for its second series providing viewers with the perfect escapist antidote to lockdown life.

Set amongst the vibrant community of the eponymous Spanish island, The Mallorca Files centres around Detective Miranda Blake - an introvert who is used to living by the rules - and her German counterpart Max Winter, whose approach to policing is based on gut-instinct, with little interest in process.

As the second series continues on BBC One, get to know the hugely talented international cast of the show here...

WATCH: BBC One's The Mallorca Files returned to screens for its much-anticipated second series this month

Elen Rhys as DC Miranda Blake

Elen Rhys plays DC Miranda Blake, a highly intelligent but uptight British detective. In the first series, Miranda was only meant to stay on the island for a short time but ends up staying on with the Palma police department. You might recognise the Welsh actress Elen Rhys for her previous television roles in Broadchurch, Keeping Faith, Holby City and Silent Witness.

Julian Looman as DC Max Winter

Miranda's crime-solving partner, the German DC Max Winter, likes to take a more laid-back approach. He is played by 34-year-old actor Julian Looman who you probably won't recognise unless you're a fan of German TV. In fact, the BBC series is his first major English speaking role.

Discussing his character and Miranda's relationship on the show, he said: "It has that 'will they, won't they?' element to it that makes it really intriguing.

"Having the arc of the relationship between Miranda and Max running through the whole series is great," he explained. "It's the reward you get if you watch from episode one to episode ten. I think audiences will get very emotionally attached to these two characters."

Maria Fernández-Ache as Inés Villegas

Inés Villegas is the glamorous but no-nonsense chief of police in Palma. She oversees Miranda and Max's investigations - as well as their constant culture clashes.

She is played by Spanish actress Maria Fernández-Ache who has appeared on both Spanish and English television. The Mallorca Files viewers might recognise her for her appearances in BBC series Holby City and the film Lost in Karastan.

Tábata Cerezo as Carmen Lorenzo

Carmen Lorenzo is Max's Spanish girlfriend who works as a waitress in a local bar. She is played by Madrid-born actress Tábata Cerezo, who has previously starred in The Night Manager, Finding Altmaria and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Speaking about her character's relationship with the roguish Max, Tábata said: "She's younger than him, but they're a very good match. They're both free spirits and love life, wine and music. She is a woman who comes across as strong, but we will see a vulnerable side to her as well. She's also very useful to Max in some of his investigations, which are about people she knows."

Alex Hafner as Roberto Herrero

Cables Girls actor Alex Hafner stars as Roberto Herrero, a forensic scientist who assists Max and Miranda with their investigations in series two of the show. Although he is perhaps best known for his role in the Netflix drama, his other television credits include Let It Snow, Submergence, and Parot.

Nansi Nsue as Luisa Rosa

Nansi Nsue is another new face for series two and plays the Palma police department's keen new recruit, Luisa Rosa. Before The Mallorca Files, Nansi held supporting roles in the YouTube series Dear Jesus and the film How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

