Married At First Sight Australia star becomes grandmother at 35! Ning Surasiang celebrated the happy news on Instagram

Congratulations to Married At First Sight Australia star, Ning Surasiang, who has become a grandmother at the age of 35.

Taking to Instagram this week, Ning celebrated the safe arrival of her newborn granddaughter, and paid tribute to her daughter following her arrival.

Ning shared a black-and-white snapshot showing Kia holding her tiny daughter moments after her arrival.

She wrote: "So very proud of my oldest daughter, who did something I wasn't able to ever do. Thank you for having me with you to witness the most incredible, beautiful and raw experience called childbirth.

"Watching your baby have a baby was an emotional experience for all of us, but you kicked arse hunnay! Kia you are one tough cookie.

Ning proudly paid tribute to her daughter Kia following the birth of her baby

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, you didn't complain, not once you said you couldn't do it. Not even one curse word. You did better than good, mama."

Ning later shared a snapshot showing her holding her new granddaughter. "Let me just look at you," she wrote. "#inlove #precious #cuddletime #nini #babyspam #granddaughterlove."

Ning later shared a sweet snapshot with her newborn granddaughter

Ning took part in season six of MAFS Australia in 2019, which is currently airing in the UK. She was paired up by the professionals with Mark Scrivens.

They got off to a rocky start on their wedding day with Ning candidly admitting at the altar, "I'm just here for the food." But the couple then had many up moments, including their trip to the Gold Coast.

Hairdresser Ning and ex-army officer Mark had a number of fiery rows on camera but looked as if they patched things up when they made it all the way to the commitment ceremony at the end of series six.

Ning and Mark were paired together on the reality show

However, viewers saw things take a dramatic turn when Mark dumped Ning while giving his vows. He told Ning: "Ning, I came on here to find love, but I haven't found it with you.

"Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don't see these feelings being strong enough to survive for you after this experiment ends. And they aren't strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to a new city, just for me."

Mum-of-three Ning has since found love with current boyfriend Kane Micallef, while Mark is now dating girlfriend Bianca Chatfield.

