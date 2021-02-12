To All the Boys: does Lara Jean end up with Peter? Warning, spoiler alert from all three films!

To All the Boys: Always and Forever has finally landed on Netflix, concluding the romantic trilogy based on the bestselling novel series. The film follows Lara Jean Covey, a high school student whose younger sister causes chaos in her life after sending her love letters to all of her crushes.

In the second film, Lara Jean is torn between her new love, Peter, and an old flame, John Ambrose - eventually choosing Peter. But how does the story conclude, and do Lara Jean and Peter stay together? Find out here...

In the conclusion of the To All the Boys trilogy, Peter and Lara Jean face their biggest challenge yet after Lara Jean finds herself drawn to a college far away from where Peter is going to university, causing plenty of drama between the two as they disagree on the best court of action for their future.

The pair break up after prom

In the new film, Lara Jean and Peter break up after Peter realises that she is "saying goodbye" and thinks that the long-distance element of their relationship won't work out. However, he has a change of heart and, in a throwback back to movie number one, writes them a 'new contract' in her yearbook.

The pair reunite with Peter reassuring her that she should go to New York and that he would never want to hold her back, adding: "If we should be together forever, then four years of college really shouldn't be a big deal." The pair agree to the new contract, and the film concludes with Lara Jean arriving at her new college dorm room.

But the story has a happy ending!

Fans were quick to discuss the ending, with one writing: "I loved my first at home movie screening! #toalltheboys #alwaysandforever was fantastic and such a great way to end the trilogy! It had perfect emotional notes and was the perfect ending to Lara Jean’s journey into adulthood." Another added: "Thee best ending to #ToAllTheBoys. I was in tears."

