Ozark returned for its third series early last year and had fans gripped from episode one. The Netflix crime drama, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, focuses on the Byrde family after they decide to move to the Lake of the Ozarks region in central Missouri after a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong.

Series three ended on a huge cliffhanger which saw Marty (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) find themselves in a bloody situation while working with Navarro Cartel. Season four promises to tie up all of those loose ends. Here's everything we know about the upcoming series…

When is Ozark season four out?

Season four of Ozark is expected this year and is set to be the show's last. The series will, however, be divided into two parts consisting of seven episodes each. And while the show is on track to release the first half this year, fans may have to wait until 2022 for the second.

Star of the show Jason Bateman previously opened up about how season four would be navigated due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The actor told IndieWire last August that production would begin in November 2020, adding: "Everything is moving well toward that, and we're very confident in the guidelines and protocols we're going to be following. We've got tons of consultants, [and] we're learning a lot from other productions."

Season four will be divided into two parts

Who will star in Ozark season four?

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will of course return to their leading roles for the new episodes. Fans can also expect to see the return of Sofia Hublitz, who plays their daughter Charlotte, and Skylar Gaertner, who plays their son Jonah. Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis and Charlie Tahan are also set to appear once again.

Laura Linney and Jason Bateman will reprise their roles for season four

What will Ozark four be about?

The end of series three was certainly as a shock to fans. The cliffhanger, which saw Marty and Wendy begin working with Omar Navarro on a close business basis, is setting up for the new episodes to explore their relationship further. Fans can also expect season four to expand on the family side, particularly after Wendy was forced to order her brother Ben's murder.

Craig Mundy, the lead writer on Ozark, said of the upcoming instalment: "I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?

