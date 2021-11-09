Squid Game future beyond season one finally revealed - and fans will be thrilled! A follow-up to the smash-hit series is in the works

After a hugely successful first season, it has been confirmed that Squid Game will be back for more episodes. The Netflix series broke records and become the streaming site's most-watched original show of all time - it reached 111 million views in just 28 days - and now a follow-up to the smash-hit series is in the works according to the show's creator.

MORE: Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is a vision in stunning strapless dress with a flirty twist

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who helms the show, confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday 9 November as he attended a Q&A screening of the Korean drama in Los Angeles alongside stars of the show Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the Netflix show?

Asked about the possibility of a second instalment, he joked to Associated Press: "There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" before confirming that season two is in fact happening.

MORE: Love Squid Game? This hotel looks exactly like the hit Netflix show's creepy set

MORE: Squid Game fans spot huge hint at plot twist – and we can't believe we didn't see it

He said: "But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

Seong Gi-hun will be back in season two

He remained tight-lipped on what season two will look like but did confirm that lead actor Lee Jung-jae will be back to reprise his role as main character Seong Gi-hun. I guess we'll get answers as to whether he got on the plane after all!

Dong-hyuk previously revealed that he was considering using a writer's room to help map out the follow-up. Asked last month by Variety about season two, he said: "I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game two. It is quite tiring just thinking about it.

MORE: Squid Game: cast reveals the one game that was terrifying to film in real life

"But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Have you watched Squid Game? The suspenseful and gory drama tells the story of a group of contestants who all join the game to compete for a huge amount of money, but with the competition comes some shocking results.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox