Idris Elba delights fans with major update on Luther film It's been a while since we've checked in with Detective John Luther....

It's been over three years since viewers last saw Idris Elba on our screens as the troubled Detective John Luther, but it seems that the wait will soon be over!

The actor, famed for his role in the BBC crime thriller, as well as other hits like The Wire, has revealed that filming for the long-awaited Luther movie has finally commenced. Taking to Twitter this week, Idris shared two snaps - one showing his character's iconic red tie and tweed coat and another depicting a clapperboard. He accompanied the photos with a cheeky caption that read: "Oi… I'm back!"

Luther fans were quick to react to the incredible news, with hundreds taking to the replies to express their excitement. One said: "Madness!!!!!! Yessssssss can't wait for this!!!"

Someone else wrote: "Get in! #Luther coming back is legit the best news this week," and a third simply stated: "DAY = MADE!!!"

It was first announced that the hit thriller would return in the form of a feature-length film instead of another series in 2018, shortly before the fifth series aired. Idris told press at the time: "The next step is to make a film. This season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to [the fifth] season."

Discussing the film again last year with Digital Spy, the actor said: "With a film, the sky is the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

While the film will, of course, see Idris reprise his role as the troubled detective, there's no news yet on who will be joining him. Ruth Wilson, who starred as Alice Morgan, told Entertainment Weekly: "I wouldn't like to say" when asked whether she would be reprising her role.

However, referring to the dramatic series five cliffhanger, which saw her character presumably die, she coyly added: "I don't know how someone could survive that fall, so that's my thought. But then you don't see the body. So I don't know."

