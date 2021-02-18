All the best suggestions on who should play the next Paddington villain Who will follow in Hugh Grant's (tap dancing) steps?

Time to break out the marmalade sandwiches. A third Paddington film is officially happening! Appearing on the Zoe Ball's Radio Two show last week, star Hugh Bonneville revealed that a third instalment was "somewhere on the horizon", and now StudioCanal has confirmed that a new film is indeed in the works.

A spokesperson for the company told Variety: "We can confirm StudioCanal is working very hard on film three with the utmost craft and care – as with film one and two."

Of course, one of the biggest questions now is who will join the cast as the film series' third villain. While Nicole Kidman starred in the original film as an evil taxidermist, her The Undoing co-star Hugh Grant's performance in the second was truly unforgettable. Keep reading for all the best theories on who everyone's favourite marmalade-loving bear should go up against in Paddington 3...

"Olivia Colman for Paddington 3 villain, I'm willing it into existence," one person tweeted, while another proposed: "Paddington is from Peru. We need a South American actor to play a villain from his past. Paging Pedro Pascal."

Another person went one step further and even came up with a plot for their ideal villain choice - Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart - writing: "Dream casting for Paddington 3 - @SirPatStew and @IanMcKellen as two eccentric villains planning a bank heist, foiled by Paddington and his family," the wrote. "Tell me you wouldn't be there on day one for it."

Someone else joked that to "keep with tradition", the villain should be from HBO Max's recent thriller The Undoing. "Looking at you, Noah Jupe or Donald Sutherland," they said.

Some of the other names that cropped up included Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emma Thompson, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks.

Hugh Grant starred in the second film

Viewers have a while to wait before they find out if their favourites have been cast as the film is only in the early stages of production. While it's expected that Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters and of course, the voice of Paddington himself, Ben Whishaw, will return for the new instalment there will be one quite significant change.

As per Variety's report, writer and director Paul King will not be returning in his original role but will instead oversee the project as executive producer.

