Strictly's Caroline Quentin stuns with shock comments: 'There's all manner of humiliations that go on' Caroline was partnered with Johannes Radebe in the 2020 series

Caroline Quentin certainly enjoyed her time in the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing, not least because of her close bond with Johannes Radebe.

But she has now hinted that not everyone was so lucky with their pro partners.

The 60-year-old actress made an appearance on the My Time Capsule podcast this week, during which she spoke about her experience on the BBC dance show – and she made a surprising admission.

Caroline revealed that she and "marvellous" Johannes will stay "friends forever" after being partnered together, before comparing him to some of the other "taskmaster" in the pro camp.

She said with a laugh: "I don't think I'd be saying anything that hasn't been said before if I said some of those people are so ambitious to do well in it that they don't care what they put their guest through. They really don't! There's all manner of humiliations that go on."

Caroline was full of praise for her 'wonderful' partner, Johannes

The star also spoke about competing in the show in the midst of the pandemic, and admitted she was relieved to return home to her farmhouse in Devon after being voted out of the competition.

She shared: "I'm an outdoor person and I struggled very much with living in a bedsit and I lived on my own, I found that difficult, I know Bill [Bailey] did as well, not being in touch with nature was hard for that period of time."

Caroline was happy to return home to husband Sam Farmer and their children

As she touched on the impact COVID had on the Strictly team, Caroline noted: "We only had one dancer go down with it.

"I think there were probably other things going on, not that I know this, but I imagine there were other things with the wider crew and stuff.

"I'm sure people were not well and things but that was kept very much in its own bubble and dealt with and we were all sent back with a different pair of shoes on the next day and learnt another dance."

