Strictly Come Dancing: first contestant for 2021 series 'leaked'? Twitter fans are convinced they have the answer...

There are still months to go until the celebrity contestants for the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing are revealed. But social media users are convinced they know who one of the participants will be.

Following her huge popularity on the back of the viral video showing a Handforth Parish Council meeting, Jackie Weaver is being tipped to star on the show!

"We're 7 months away from Jackie Weaver being paired with Anton Du Beke on the Strictly launch show," one Twitter user predicted. A second tweeted: "Petition to get Jackie Weaver on the next series of Strictly." And a third wrote: "Where can I get odds on Jackie Weaver doing Strictly in 2021?"

It comes after Jackie came face-to-face with her favourite Strictly star Anton du Beke on Steph's Packed Lunch this week.

Upon meeting Jackie, Anton said: "I'd love it you could do Strictly Come Dancing. I think we'd make a fabulous team."

Jackie Weaver has found fame following the viral video

Star-struck Jackie responded: "I think we would as well, Anton. I've always felt very fond of you and I still hope there's going to be a series that you win and, sadly, I know that would not be with me."

Host Steph then asked Jackie what it is about Anton she likes, with Jackie replying: "Whoever his partner is, whatever their level of skill, and I'm mindful it's perhaps not always as high as he might hope for, he always makes them feel like they are a princess."

Anton urged the star to sign up to Strictly

Anton also told Jackie that he thinks she would be "ideal in front of Craig Revel Horwood" and that she should "reconsider [her] stance on dancing on Strictly Come Dancing" with him. "I feel like a princess already!" Jackie responded.

Jackie found fame after stepping in as clerk for the Handforth Parish Council's incredibly tempestuous planning and environment meeting. The hilarious clip quickly went viral, and has led to odds being placed on Jackie taking part in a number of TV shows, including Strictly and I'm A Celebrity.

