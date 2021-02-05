This Strictly Come Dancing couple are reuniting for an inspiring reason Long-time Strictly fans will love this news!

Do you remember Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rihanoff and Robin Windsor, and their fabulous professional routines?

The dancing stars are coming together again for an inspiring reason, Kristina has revealed on Instagram.

Talking about the wellbeing clinic that she's hosting on Friday at 12.30pm, she told the camera: "This Friday I have my partner from Strictly Come Dancing, the wonderful Robin Windsor, doing a session on 'speak your mind'.

Robin and Kristina are reuniting!

"Robin recently spoke openly about his own mental health issues and depression, and now he's a big advocate for helping others to speak up to seek help if needed."



Kristina shared the news in an Instagram video

She then revealed the details of the Zoom session, which will be free to fans. Robin also retweeted the video, simply writing: "Can't wait."

Robin talks openly about mental health on his social media platforms, often encouraging fans to check in with each other and reach out when struggling.

Robin is passionate about raising awareness for mental health causes

In 2018, he told The Dancing Times about the depression he suffered while appearing on Strictly.

"We all have dark days but I was having dark weeks. I would end up not getting out of bed for four or fives days at a time, as far as everyone was concerned I was 'happy Robin' - expect to the people I lived with," he said.

Robin and Kristina have remained close friends since leaving Strictly

Adding that his mental struggles returned just before he left the show due to an injury, he told the publication: "I was still on Strictly at the time it started - it was really bad. A lot of things happened at the same time, quite bad things, which set it in motion."

"My injury, a financial situation, my engagement [to Davide Cini] had ended and I lost my job on Strictly all at the same time so it took its toll."