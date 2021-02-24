When is the Married at First Sight Australia finale and reunion? Series six has almost come to an end

Married at First Sight Australia has been a big hit for UK audiences in recent weeks and no doubt fans will be sad to see the sixth series come to an end.

But, luckily, it's not over yet and there are still a few more episodes to enjoy, including an explosive reunion. Find out what to expect from the finale and reunion below…

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia series six trailer

When is the Married at First Sight Australia series six finale?

In the Australian version of the reality show, filmed in 2019 Down Under, there are 41 episodes in total aired each week night on E4. The series also filmed an extra reunion episode, split into two episodes (because there was THAT much drama) which saw the couples come together once again after some time had passed.

Episode 41, the last in the series, will air on Monday 1 March at 8.30pm, with the likes of Jessika and Dan and Ning and Mark discussing their time in the experiment before deciding whether they continue on in life as a couple or go separate ways.

The finale of series six airs next week

When is the Married at First Sight Australia series six reunion?

In addition to forty-odd episodes in the bulk of the series, the show filmed an extra reunion episode in Australia in 2020, which saw the series six couples come together once again after significant time has passed. And, of course, they didn't come quietly.

The reunion aired on Channel Nine in Australia at the end of January 2021 but is yet to get a UK air date. However, given the popularity, viewers are hoping that Channel 4 might eventually buy the rights to the episodes and give the fans what they want.

Did you enjoy series six?

What happens in the Married at First Sight Australia series six reunion?

While a couple of the participants made their relationships last to the end of the series and beyond, the marital status for many had changed, which brought up plenty of bad blood at the reunion. Thanks to the claims of cheating and "sexism", the dinner party and sit down reunion saw many come to blows including Mike and Heidi, Jessika and Dan and Ines and Sam.

The last couples remaining standing are Martha and Michael and Jules and Cam, the latter of whom now have started a family.

