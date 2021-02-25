Married at First Sight's Jules and Cameron set record straight on rumours they knew each other before show The husband and wife are stars of series six

Married at First Sight Australia stars Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant have set the record straight on claims from former co-star Jessika Power that the couple knew each other prior to series six began filming.

Appearing on Thursday's edition of This Morning, Jules and Cameron, who are now legally married and parents to son Oliver, were asked by presenter Holly Willoughby: "[Jessika] seems to keep throwing in those grenades, even after the show. She suggested that you two knew each other before the show had even started filming?", to which Jules replied: "Well give me an Oscar, if that's the case! We'd have to be a very good actress and actor."

WATCH: Official trailer for Married at First Sight series six

As well as clarifying that they were in fact strangers when they met at the altar at the beginning of series six, Jules and Cameron candidly admitted they were initially unsure of one another and said they wouldn't have necessarily chosen to meet.

Cameron told Holly and Phillip Schofield: "Looking back, I think we were both very naïve, during the experiment, but also very lucky and we were open to love, and that's exactly what happened."

Jules and Cameron appeared on Thursday's This Morning

Jules added: "We joke and say we weren't what we ordered at all. He looked at me, and he wanted a blonde and fit [girl] and I was this voluptuous red head, and I think once we spoke to each other, as Cam said we were open to it and when we did our vows, which you didn't see all of on the show, they very much mirrored each other and we thought 'this feels good'. It was vibe at first sight and the turned to love."

The reality stars have now gone on to marry legally and have even welcomed their first baby, Oliver! They live in Sydney with their son in an incredible $1.8million mansion.

