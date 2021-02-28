The Crown series five: everything we know so far The Netflix show is hoping to win big at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards

The latest season of The Crown arrived on Netflix in November 2020 and was immediately the talk of TV town among fans and critics alike. Now, the stars of series four are hoping to win big at this weekend's Golden Globes.

The Netflix show has nominations in categories such as Best Drama series and Best Actor (Josh O'Connor), as well as nods for Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin in the Best Actress category.

But while series four is rightly getting all the attention right now, we're already eagerly awaiting season five! We've rounded up everything we know so far about the upcoming fifth series of The Crown...

When is series five of The Crown coming out?

There's currently no release date for The Crown series five and given series four only dropped at the back end of 2020, it's likely fans will be awaiting some time.

However, according to Deadline, filming and production for the show is due to kick off in June 2021, with the expectation of the episodes hitting Netflix sometime in 2022.

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin are both nominated for their roles as Princes Charles and Diana

Who will star in series five of The Crown?

With a new series, comes a new cast and series five will see a whole host of stars taking on the lead roles. Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II will be award-winning actress Imelda Staunton, while The Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

Sadly, Emma Corrin only got to play Princess Diana for one season. But it looks as if the role is in good hands with The Night Manager and The Great Gatsby star Elizabeth Debicki. Netflix are yet to announce who will be playing Charles in series five and six. After Helena Bonham Carter's fantastic portrayal, Lesley Manville will be her replacement to play the late Princess Margaret.

Season five is due to begin filming in the summer

What will series five of The Crown be about?

Much like the previous series, The Crown series five will pick up from roughly where the end of the fourth instalment finished, in 1990. The fourth season was particularly notable as it included the introduction of Diana into the royal family. The episodes focused predominantly on the rise and fall of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage throughout the eighties.

Series four was also a retelling of the cultural and social aspects of society at the time through a political lens with the introduction of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.

Margaret Thatcher was played by Gillian Anderson in season four

There are a number of real-life occurrences and events that might reach the script pages for series five including the downfall of Thatcher, Prince Charles and Diana's divorce and the Princess of Wales' subsequent Panorama interview, and the divorce between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Peter Morgan, the brains behind The Crown, previously stated that the show had a twenty year limit, meaning the show wouldn't dramatise any events that occurred in the past two decades.

With this in mind, it's possible that series five would perhaps cover the first half of the 1990s, while series six might cover the latter half of the decade, including the death of the Princess of Wales. But, as always, we'll have to wait and see to find out more!

Season four marked the end of Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as the Queen and Prince Philip

What have the stars said about series five of The Crown?

The stars joining series five of The Crown have all express their delight at joining the popular drama. Jonathan Pryce said in a statement: "I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had making 'The Two Popes' has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip. To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki said of her role as Diana: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

