ITV confirm Finding Alice series two and tease release date Keeley Hawes will reprise her role as Alice Dillon in the drama

ITV have confirmed that popular drama Finding Alice starring Keeley Hawes is returning for a second series.

The six part show, which first aired earlier this year, tells the story of Alice Dillon (played by Keeley) and the difficulties she faces after suddenly losing her partner Harry to a sudden death.

MORE: Who is Finding Alice star George Webster? Meet the actor here

In a statement, star of the show and executive producer Keeley said: "I'm so pleased to be reuniting with the brilliant team behind Finding Alice for a second series. We've been honoured to hear from so many viewers who have related to Alice's experience of grief, and look forward to sharing the next stage of her journey."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Finding Alice starring Keeley Hawes official trailer

The statement teased at when fans can expect series two, explaining that filming is due to commence in February 2022. This means viewers can expect the new series to land on screens later that year.

The statement also hints at what might happen in series two, stating: "Picking up a year on, the second series will explore the consequences of Alice deciding to have her dead husband's baby and the impact this decision has on her friends and family."

MORE: Keeley Hawes delights fans with epic throwback photo

MORE: Viewers confused for this reason after Finding Alice episode three

MORE: Keeley Hawes talks feeling 'responsibility' in roles ahead of new drama Finding Alice

Series two is due to start filming next year

Series one ended will many questions answered and one star of the show opened up about the cliffhanger ending. Isabella Pappas, who plays Charlotte Dillon, daughter of Keeley Hawes' character Alice, recently opened up about her "shock" at how the show came to a close.

Speaking to Heart Radio online recently, the actress said: "The ending definitely shocked me. I think that it's a very hard ending to work out."

She continued: "I think that's part of what I love about it, because it's so unexpected, and it doesn't play into any TV tropes. It's not your classic thriller. It's not a thriller, it's not a full-on comedy, it's not a full-on drama, it's all of those things meshed into one."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.